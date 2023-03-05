Cactus League, Game 10 - Friedl and Lodolo in Las Vegas

The Cincinnati Reds continue their split-squad weekend with another game against the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas. This time, they’ll do so with ace lefty Nick Lodolo on the bump to start, something that should always make you feel all warm and cuddly on the inside.

It’s a pretty loaded lineup once again, with several of the will-be regulars for the Reds getting starts on back to back days for the first time all spring.

First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET, and it’ll be televised by Bally Sports Ohio for all your viewing enjoyment. Should you not be in the Cincinnati viewing area, it’ll be available to stream on MLB dot tv, which is convenient for folks like me.

Go Reds! They’re George Foster’s favorite team!

Reds Lineup