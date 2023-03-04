Cincinnati Reds in split-squad action on Saturday vs. Royals, A’s

The Cincinnati Reds will hope they’ve not been divided and conquered on Saturday, as they’ll split their squad to take on both the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics in Cactus League action.

Connor Overton will toe the rubber in Goodyear Ballpark against the Royals, in doing so hoping to improve upon the early mashing done against him in his previous outing. Given the injury to Justin Dunn and Luis Cessa participating in the World Baseball Classic with Mexico, there’s a pretty clear opportunity for him to earn a rotation role if he can put things together the way he did before injury last season, and this will be his next big hurdle.

On the other bus will be Hunter Greene, who’ll take the mound against Oakland in Las Vegas, home of Andre Agassi and some other people you may have heard of once or twice before. That game will be on Bally Sports Ohio, so you’ll be able to watch the burgeoning Reds ace go to work.

The Reds/Royals game is set for a 3:05 PM ET start, while Greene’s Reds will take on Oakland at 4:05 PM ET. Once again, Elly De La Cruz will be plying his trade in the game that’s not on TV.

Reds vs. Royals Lineup

Reds vs. A’s Lineup