Name combos on the Cincinnati Reds roster that would be cooler

On Fridays at Red Reporter dot com, we list.
This Friday, the first such Friday of the nascent 2023 Major League Baseball season, we take a closer, more analytical look at the current Cincinnati Reds 40-man roster. Break it down a bit, do some soul searching, find the best way possible to put things back together as best we can.
We make zero claims that we’ve rebuilt the roster in a more effective, more functional fashion, but we do guarantee this one would sound a lot cooler off the tongue.
Here’s a list of name combos on the Cincinnati Reds 40-man roster that would be cooler:
Reiver Weaver
Tony Antone
Curt Law
Ricky Richardson
Buck Dunn
Hunter Farmer
Vladimir Votto
Will Williamson
Fernando Fraley
Lyon Legumina
Connor Karcher
Noelvi Newman
Jake De La Cruz
Levi Lodolo
Spencer Cessa
Elly Lodolo
Joel Gibaut
Buck Barrero
Buck Fairchild
Buck India
Buck Weaver
Buck Steer
Buck Benson
Buck Law
Buck Law
Buck Law
Loading comments...