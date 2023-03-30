Did Hunter Greene throw a 105.2 mph fastball?

The Cincinnati Reds are playing host to the Pittsburgh Pirates in Great American Ball Park at the moment, and are doing so with fireballing right-hander Hunter Greene on the mound.

Greene has been humming 100+ mph heaters past Pirate bats all day, but in the Top of the 3rd he reached back for something even more absurd. While facing off against Pirates legend and 2013 National League Most Valuable Player Andrew McCutchen, Greene unleashed a fastball that blurred its way just below the strike zone, which you can watch below thanks to the Reds and Twitter dot com.

It topped 105 mph. Statcast officially tabbed it at 105.2 mph, and as ESPN’s Joon Lee noted, it’s the fastest pitch thrown in the Statcast era since Aroldis Chapman hit the same exact speed back in 2016.

105.2 MPH from Hunter Greene



The fastest tracked pitch since Aroldis Chapman threw 105.2 in 2016pic.twitter.com/XHUL1JfH7x — Joon Lee (@joonlee) March 30, 2023

That said, after a multi-minute period of reflection, it appears that Statcast might have changed its mind on just how fast Greene’s heater traveled. As Former Fearless Leader Joel Luckhaupt noted, it was later scrubbed from the ledger. Hmm...

Statcast has scrubbed 105.2 from the record. — Joel Luckhaupt (@jluckhaupt) March 30, 2023

Greene has already fanned 8 Pirates on the day, a day that is sure to feature at least a few more fireworks.