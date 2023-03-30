Reds vs Pirates, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The long winter is finally over and Opening Day is upon us. The Reds come into this season with a trio of young starters looking to prove themselves and build off of their solid rookie seasons, all while facing the pressure of serving as the anchors of the rotation. One of those is former number 2 overall pick Hunter Greene, who is making his first Opening Day start. Greene is the Reds’ youngest Opening Day starter since Frank Pastore all the way back in 1980. This is a big moment for Greene, who looks to take another step forward after a solid, yet sometimes rocky, rookie season. Hopefully he continues to show what had all of us excited when he was drafted 6 years ago.

The 2023 season is going to be an interesting one for the Reds. So many question marks and unknowns grace this roster and things are going to shake out differently from month-to-month as the season progresses. But we don’t have to worry about that right now. Right now, all we have to do is sit back and enjoy the fact that baseball is finally here. It’s Opening Day in Cincinnati. Go Reds.

News

Here’s an opening day primer from Mark Sheldon of mlb.com on what the Reds need for a successful 2023. In a word, health.

Here’s another from Charlie Goldsmith of The Enquirer, mainly focused on Hunter Greene and how he has managed fame and expectations from starting at such a young age.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (0-0) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (0-0)

4:10 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Today's starting lineup for the 147th Opening Day in Cincinnati!



Today's starting lineup for the 147th Opening Day in Cincinnati!

Pittsburgh Lineup

Opening Day is finally here!



AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet

93.7 The Fan | The PRN#LetsGoBucs

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Hunter Greene - (2022 stats) 5-13, 4.44 ERA, 24 G, 125.2 IP, 164/48 K/BB

PIT: Mitch Keller - (2022 stats) 5-12, 3.91 ERA, 31 G, 159.0 IP, 138/60 K/BB