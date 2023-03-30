Cincinnati Reds set Opening Day roster

With the news that Joey Votto would be unavailable for Opening Day as a member of the Cincinnati Reds this year coming within the last week, we knew there would be some final finagling to the team’s roster for their first game of the 2023 season. With the news that they would be waiting until Thursday morning to finalize it, it made a lot of us believe there would be either a trade or waiver claims to augment things in the final hours before rosters were due.

As it turns out, the Reds are staying in-house for their 26-man roster for Game One, and announced the final moves to get there just minutes ago.

Derek Law, lefty Alex Young, and infielder Jason Vosler all made the cut and needed to be added to the team’s 40-man roster to make the moves work administratively. Meanwhile, Stuart Fairchild was recalled to help the outfield mix after having previously been optioned to AAA Louisville. On the injury front, Tejay Antone and Justin Dunn were moved to the 60-day IL to create roster spots for two of the additions, while Nick Solak’s designation for assignment created a third.

Unsurprisingly, the Reds walking wounded was all placed on their various injured lists.

The end result is a roster that looks like the following:

C - Tyler Stephenson, Curt Casali, Luke Maile

IF - Jason Vosler, Jonathan India, Jose Barrero, Kevin Newman, Spencer Steer

OF - Wil Myers, Jake Fraley, TJ Friedl, Will Benson, Stuart Fairchild

SP - Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft, Connor Overton, Luis Cessa

RP - Alexis Diaz, Buck Farmer, Reiver Sanmartin, Fernando Cruz, Ian Gibaut, Derek Law, Alex Young, Joel Kuhnel

Congrats to all who made the cut, and we look forward to seeing some of those injured Reds back in the fold ASAP.

In other news, we dropped another episdode of Walks Will Haunt late last night in preparation for Opening Day. Have a listen by smashing the play button below before the OD festivities get too deep!