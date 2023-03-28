2023 Red Reporter Season Prediction Contest

Perhaps moreso this year than in any other, pinpointing exactly what these Cincinnati Reds are capable of accomplishing is absurdly difficult. Joey Votto is still working his way back from major surgeries (plural), and he’s the only ‘established’ player on the roster.

Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson? Star-level talents, yet both are coming off seasons destroyed by injuries.

Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo? Uber-talented arms, albeit arms with fewer combined career IP at the big league level than Aaron Harang had in his 2007 season alone.

The bullpen? Oh boy.

There’s ample promise around these parts, but proven production simply ain’t here. So, when it comes to making educated guesses on what the Reds and their respective players can accomplish during the 2023 season, it’s going to force your brain computers to do some serious permutation and computation to create the correct scenarios.

Who’s going to lead these Reds after all? That, folks, is for you to decide in the annual Red Reporter Season Prediction Contest!

As always, here’s the rules:

Get one point in the team category for being the closest. Get a bonus point for being right on the money. In the player category, guess the player and the stat, and get a point each for getting the correct player and being closest to the stat. Happen to get the player and stat right on the nose? Get a bonus point!

Deadline: Saturday, April 11, 2023 at NOON EDT

Team - overall:

WINS

PLACE IN CENTRAL

RUNS SCORED

RUNS ALLOWED

Leaders - offense (Player, Stat):

AVG LEADER

OBP LEADER

SLG LEADER

DOUBLES LEADER

HR LEADER

SB LEADER

Leaders - pitching (Player, Stat):

WINS LEADER

SAVES LEADER

ERA LEADER (STARTERS, > 5 GS)

ERA LEADER (RELIEVER, > 15 IP)

SO LEADER

K/9 LEADER