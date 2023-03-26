Cincinnati Reds wrap Cactus League play with split-squad Sunday at Guardians, at Rockies

I was all revved up to talk about the final day of Cactus League action when this tweet a-tweeted its way across my timeline:

Elly De La Cruz (hamstring strain) and Christian Encarnacion-Strand (slight disc herniation in back, precautionary reasons) both won’t be ready for the start of the Triple-A season.



De La Cruz is due back April 12. CES could return between April 19-24.https://t.co/ymQmYmhh70 — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) March 26, 2023

Y’know, I think I just might pretend I never read that.

Anyway, it’s the final day of Cactus League action for the Cincinnati Reds, and their day will feature split-squad action in Goodyear against the Cleveland Guardians as well as in Talking Stick against the Colorado Rockies. The Goodyear action will feature Nick Lodolo on the bump with a pretty regular-filled lineup behind him, while the Talking Stick crew will feature a bullpen game on the mound with a bench-ish lineup behind it.

First pitch for both games is set for 4:05 PM ET, and despite your interest and it being the final action before Opening Day on Thursday, it appears there is no televised feed for the Goodyear game. That said, there will be an MLB.tv feed in Talking Stick courtesy of the Rockies broadcast, so you’ll have the chance to watch that crew tackle Rockies starter Kyle Freeland.

Reds Lineups