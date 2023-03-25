Connor Overton starts for the Reds as they play host to the White Sox on Saturday night

The Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and Pittsburgh Pirates all took a flyer on right-hander Connor Overton from 2014 through the 2021 season. His 2021 culminated with his first cup of coffee at the big league level - cups, really, as each of Toronto and Pittsburgh put him on their big league mounds for a total of 15.1 IP of combined starting and relief work.

He eventually landed with the Reds for the 2022 season in an under-the-radar acquisition, and he rewarded Cincinnati with 33.0 IP of 2.73 ERA, 3.66 FIP ball before a back injury shut him down for the remainder of the season.

Overton hasn’t looked quite as brilliant so far in Cactus League play, but a refined approach mid-camp (and some injuries to the rest of the pitching staff) has put him in the Reds rotation to begin the 2023 season. That was announced by manager David Bell just yesterday, and tonight Overton will toe the rubber for the Reds in his final tune-up start of the spring.

He’ll take on the Chicago White Sox, who will counter by starting big Lance Lynn and his big Lance Lynn beard. The burly former St. Louis Cardinal will be tasked with a Reds lineup that has all the feel of one we could see on Opening Day, too.

First pitch is set for 9:05 PM ET in Goodyear, though it won’t be on TV anywhere for you to watch, unfortunately.

Reds Lineup