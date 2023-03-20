Nick Lodolo takes the mound as the Reds host the Angels in Goodyear

Nick Lodolo is prepped and ready for a 5+ WAR season. He’s done his homework. He’s built up his arm. He’s risen through the ranks, gotten his feet wet, and kicked the door down as a rookie already. Now, he’s poised to not only help lead the Cincinnati Reds pitching staff this year, but establish himself as one of the preeminent arms in all of Major League Baseball for the next decade, too.

Today’s the latest preparation for him as the 2023 regular season looms. Today’s a quad stretch, a crack of the neck, a meal prep Sunday evening to make sure the rest of the course is navigated easier. He’ll be taking the mound for the Reds in their Cactus League outing against the Los Angeles Angels, and in doing so will be ramping up about as close to full-go as you’d expect in an exhibition game to make sure he’s in tip-top shape for the second game of the Reds long, arduous 2023 campaign.

He’ll be doing the heavy lifting in front of a lineup that doesn’t take too much squinting to see as one possibly in the cards for the first week of real action. It’s got Chad Pinder in it, which is certainly a decision, as well as Kevin Newman starting at SS, but this is the Reds we are talking about after all. They’ll be the ones tasked with getting to Angels starter Chase Silseth, who has looked rather impressive in his trio of Cactus League outings so far in 2023.

First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET, and it’ll be televised by Bally Sports Ohio and MLB.tv.

Reds Lineup