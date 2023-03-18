Chad Pinder, Jason Vosler, Kevin Newman lead Reds vs. A’s this afternoon

For those of us of a certain age, and for most of us of any age, any thought of the Oakland Athletics quickly turns to their late-80s dynasty, one built on the broad shoulders of elite power and epic dinger-smashing. It will again be that at the forefront of my mind when the Cincinnati Reds take on Oakland this afternoon in Cactus League action, even if the Reds lineup for the day is about as polar opposite to those go-go glory days of A’s action.

With the regulars having played early and often throughout the week, the Reds will be playing what can be politely described as a rotational roster this afternoon, doing so while Brandon Williamson toes the rubber in an effort to regain an inside track into the team’s Opening Day rotation. Here is where I mention that it might be up to Williamson to get the Reds in a position to win today in order to inact a reverse-jinx that propels the makeshift offense to a half-dozen homers and a 10 run day.

First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET at Oakland’s Hohokam Stadium, and thanks to the Oakland broadcast there will be televised coverage via MLB.tv.

Reds Lineup