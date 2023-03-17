Listen to the Reds take on the Guardians while watching NCAA basketball action

The Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians will get together in their shared home ballpark in Goodyear this fine Friday evening, and when they do so they’ll play a little Cactus League baseball. Happy St. Patrick’s Day indeed!

The Reds appear set to roll out a lineup that looks very, very Opening Day-ish, even if it comes with scheduled Game 3 starter Graham Ashcraft on the bump for the night. Cleveland seems to be up to similar tactics at this point of the spring, as they’ll field a lineup with stalwarts like Jose Ramirez, Amed Rosario, Steven Kwan, and Josh Naylor backing starter Aaron Civale.

First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 PM ET, and no, it’s not televised anywhere. You’ll have to consume this one with your ears only, which is a really enjoyable way to spend a nice, casual Friday evening sometimes - especially when the Reds will be wearing green caps that you can’t see.

Reds Lineup