It’s the Reds! It’s the Cubs! It’s night baseball on TV!

For the latest installment of ‘Cincinnati Reds baseball that doesn’t count but still matters but doesn’t really matter that much but probably matters more to this team than to other teams given the massive rebuild and lack of tangible big-league evidence on so many players,’ the Reds will play host to the Chicago Cubs under the lights in Goodyear Ballpark.

Caleb Kilian will do the hurling for the Baby Bears opposite Connor Overton of the Reds, with Overton looking for something, anything to change the course of his spring direction. So far, he’s been tagged for 15 hits and 14 runs (11 earned) in just 6.2 IP of Cactus League action, the trio of homers he’s surrendered nearly matching the 4 strikeout’s he’s compiled thus far. With Justin Dunn hurt and Luke Weaver potentially hurt, too, it sure would be reassuring if he could point his ship back in a more positive direction for the sake of this threadbare pitching staff.

First pitch in this one is scheduled for 9:05 PM ET, and thanks to the Cubs having televised coverage, you can watch it via MLB.tv should you choose to do so. Joey Votto will be there. Why not you, too?

Reds Lineup