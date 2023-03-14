Hunter Greene, Reds take on Zack Greinke, Royals under the lights

Hunter Greene has a one-of-a-kind heater that makes you dream about his chances of one day winning a Cy Young Award. Zack Greinke, meanwhile, averaged 9 full mph fewer on his heater during the 2022 season than Greene, the league-leader in heater velocity (min. 80 IP).

It’s Greinke who owns a CYA in his trophy case, however. Pitching comes down to a whole lot more than just chuckin’ it hard, something that we all hope Greene has begun to develop the way he did down the stretch last season.

Those will be your starting pitchers for tonight’s Cactus League contest between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, with first pitch set for 9:05 PM ET in KC’s Surprise Stadium. Thanks to the coverage provided by the Royals, it’ll be televised for your viewing enjoyment - you can tune in via MLB.tv, or you can watch the simulcast on MLB Network.

Joey Votto will be there. He’d want you to watch.

Chad Pinder will be there, too. I have no idea what Chad Pinder wants.

Reds Lineup