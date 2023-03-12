His surgically repaired shoulder no longer bothering him, his surgically repaired biceps responding well to his spring ramp-up, Joey Votto is back in the Cincinnati Reds lineup today, ready and willing to tackle the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League play.

After slogging through a disappointing 2022 season where he knew something in that arm was seriously wrong, he was shut down for good on August 16th having gone just 2 for his final 39 PA on the year. Surgery soon followed, and we’ve been waiting anxiously for when we’d have the chance to see him sock some dingers once again in this, what very obviously appears to be his final season in a Reds uniform.

He’ll bat 2nd today and play 1B, with the entirety of the Reds lineup listed below.

Ignore the start time in that tweet, however, as first pitch will commence at 4:05 PM ET today thanks to the audacity of springing forward our clocks overnight. You’ll be able to watch Joey & Co. on MLB.tv via the Dodgers feed, too..

In other news, the Reds officially optioned a pair of talented youngsters out of big league camp today, with Mike Siani headed to AAA Louisville and Noelvi Marte off to AA Chattanooga, the team announced on Twitter.