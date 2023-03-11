Cactus League, Game 17 - Chase Anderson sounds like an old-timey Texas Ranger

The Cincinnati Reds are back in action this Saturday in more Cactus League play. Don’t believe me? They even tweeted about it!

They’ll be down the road in Surprise, Arizona at the home of the Texas Rangers this afternoon, with yet another 3:05 PM ET start time on the ledger. (Don’t get too used to that, however, as the time change tonight paired with Arizona not observing daylight savings means they’ll morph into 4:05 PM ET start times beginning tomorrow!)

Wichita Falls, TX native Chase Anderson will toe the rubber first for the Reds today, the 35 year old looking to build on the positivity of his first Cactus League outing en route to a spot in the Cincinnati Reds starting rotation come Opening Day. He fired a pair of scoreless frames, struck out 5, and earned an official ‘call up’ from minor league camp to big league camp after that previous outing, signaling that he’s very much on the Reds radar for said position.

Still no Joey Votto, still no Nick Senzel today, however. And no, it does not appear this one’s going to be televised anywhere.