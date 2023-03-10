Cincinnati Reds embark on split-squad voyage today against Mariners, Diamondbacks

The good news is that you’ll have the opportunity to follow the Cincinnati Reds not just once today, but twice. The bad news is that you’ll have to do so while simultaneously navigating one of the five best days of college basketball on the annual calendar, too.

Get your devices ready!

First up of the Reds will be the Seattle Mariners, who’ll host Cincinnati in their Peoria ballpark this afternoon with first pitch set for 3:10 PM ET. This game will be televised by the M’s broadcast, and tuning in will allow you to see much of the team’s veteran bunch backing starter Connor Overton as he desperately tries to reverse the course of his early quest for a spot in the team’s starting rotation. Blog chum Doug Gray has the travel roster for that game all tweeted out in convenient form for your perusal, and here’s a glimpse at that:

Here is this afternoon's Cincinnati #Reds travel roster for their game against the Seattle Mariners pic.twitter.com/mpvETlFkPF — Doug Gray (@dougdirt24) March 10, 2023

This evening will feature the Reds hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks, which is an odd thing to say considering Arizona is in Arizona. Science! Nick Lodolo will toe the rubber here, and will do so looking to match his buddy Hunter Greene’s exploits from yesterday’s Cactus League action (4.0 IP, nary a run allowed). He’ll have an action-packed set of position players backing him, too, with the likes of Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, TJ Friedl, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand (among others) out there doing his bidding.

Hey Doug, what’s that travel roster look like despite the fact that it’s not traveling anywhere from is own home ballpark?

And here is the Cincinnati #Reds travel roster for tonight's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks pic.twitter.com/pzMQUNzc0R — Doug Gray (@dougdirt24) March 10, 2023

Thanks, Doug!

The evening game will commence at 8:05 PM ET, and despite the fact that there are electric athletes and prospects all over that lineup card, there will be no televised feed for that one.

Go Reds. They’re UncleWeez’s *favorite team!

*or used to be, at least