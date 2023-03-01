Cactus League, Game 5 - Graham Ashcraft starts, Wil Myers a late scratch

It’ll be the Graham Ashcraft show for all your ears to hear this afternoon, as the big Cincinnati Reds righty gets his first start of the spring campaign. The biggest free agent signing of the winter by the Reds, however, will not be a part of the defense behind him, as Wil Myers was a late scratch with what’s being reported as ‘lower back stiffness’ by The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans.

As a result, Alex McGarry will get the start against the Oakland A’s at 1B in Myers’ stead. MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon has the revised lineup ready for your perusal.

New Reds lineup. Myers scratched without reason immediately known. McGarry now starting at 1B. pic.twitter.com/K2Zrnkpmpc — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) March 1, 2023

Elly De La Cruz will be manning shortstop to begin the day, though since there’s no televised coverage of this one, you’ll have to let your ears do the imagining of his exploits for you.

First pitch is set for 3:05 PM ET. You can find the A’s lineup below which is definitely full of actual baseball players and not just a bunch of names made up to throw us off.