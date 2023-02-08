Community Prospect Rankings - 2022 vs. 2023

Trades, promotions, injuries, underperformance, and the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft served as mediums to completely reform the Cincinnati Reds farm system over the last calendar year. Imports from the Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, and San Diego Padres through trades of Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker, Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle, and Brandon Drury have sent shockwaves through the rankings, while the front-line starters for both the 2022 and 2023 Reds have since graduated.

As a result, only 11 of the 25 players ranked a year ago in the Community Prospect Rankings remain, with the continued meteoric rise of Elly De La Cruz sending him all the way to the #1 spot. The balance of the list flipped significantly, too, as the top two spots a year ago were pitchers - and three of the top five - while the first pitcher on this year’s list is Chase Petty at 7th overall.

Joe Boyle was the biggest riser year over year, jumping from 25th up to 14th on the back of his elite stuff and impressive K-rate. Outfielders Jay Allen II, Austin Hendrick, and Rece Hinds stayed on the list despite rather precipitous falls, due largely to a combination of tough 2022 seasons and the wave of imports that jumped ahead of them on your pecking order.

Compare and argue amongst yourselves!

2023 — 2022

Elly De La Cruz — Hunter Greene Noelvi Marte — Nick Lodolo Cam Collier — Matt McLain Edwin Arroyo — Elly De La Cruz Christian Encarnacion-Strand — Graham Ashcraft Matt McLain — Jay Allen II Chase Petty — Austin Hendrick Spencer Steer — Rece Hinds Brandon Williamson — Christian Roa Andrew Abbott — Tyler Callihan Connor Phillips — Andrew Abbott Sal Stewart — Bryce Bonnin Mike Siani — Allan Cerda Joe Boyle — Mat Nelson Ricardo Cabrera — Jose Torres Rece Hinds — TJ Friedl Jay Allen II — Mike Siani Carlos Jorge — Ivan Johnson Lyon Richardson — Ariel Almonte Victor Acosta — Daniel Vellojin Austin Hendrick — Lyon Richardson Levi Stoudt — Dauri Moreta Christian Roa — Reiver Sanmartin Daniel Vellojin — Malvin Valdez Ariel Almonte — Joe Boyle

