2023 Community Prospect Rankings - The Top 25

The votes are in, all manipulation possible has been done (trust me), and the Red Reporter Community Prospect Rankings are officially official for the 2023 season. Voting over the previous few days cemented the final spots on the list, and we now have our new Top 25.

Here it is, in all its glory!

Elly De La Cruz, SS Noelvi Marte, SS/3B Cam Collier, 3B Edwin Arroyo, SS Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 3B/1B Matt McLain, SS Chase Petty, RHP Spencer Steer, IF Brandon Williamson, LHP Andrew Abbott, LHP Connor Phillips, RHP Sal Stewart, 3B Mike Siani, CF Joe Boyle, RHP Ricardo Cabrera, SS Rece Hinds, OF Jay Allen II, CF Carlos Jorge, IF Lyon Richardson, RHP Victor Acosta, SS Austin Hendrick, OF Levi Stoudt, RHP Christian Roa, RHP Daniel Vellojin, C Ariel Almonte, OF

It’s a talented list. It’s a varied list. There are eight pitchers represented, including a pair of lefties in Williamson and Abbott. There are just five outfielders on the list, while 7,439 shortstops were included, a situation that will undoubtedly sort itself out with some position changes down the road. Thank you all for your participation once again, and if you take issue with how the rankings unfurled, well, go yell at yourselves.

Pitchers and catchers report in exactly one week.