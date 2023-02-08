 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Community Prospect Rankings - The Top 25

The top prospects on the Cincinnati Reds farm!6

By Wick Terrell
SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The votes are in, all manipulation possible has been done (trust me), and the Red Reporter Community Prospect Rankings are officially official for the 2023 season. Voting over the previous few days cemented the final spots on the list, and we now have our new Top 25.

Here it is, in all its glory!

  1. Elly De La Cruz, SS
  2. Noelvi Marte, SS/3B
  3. Cam Collier, 3B
  4. Edwin Arroyo, SS
  5. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 3B/1B
  6. Matt McLain, SS
  7. Chase Petty, RHP
  8. Spencer Steer, IF
  9. Brandon Williamson, LHP
  10. Andrew Abbott, LHP
  11. Connor Phillips, RHP
  12. Sal Stewart, 3B
  13. Mike Siani, CF
  14. Joe Boyle, RHP
  15. Ricardo Cabrera, SS
  16. Rece Hinds, OF
  17. Jay Allen II, CF
  18. Carlos Jorge, IF
  19. Lyon Richardson, RHP
  20. Victor Acosta, SS
  21. Austin Hendrick, OF
  22. Levi Stoudt, RHP
  23. Christian Roa, RHP
  24. Daniel Vellojin, C
  25. Ariel Almonte, OF
Washington Nationals v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Emilee Chinn/Cincinnati Reds/Getty Images

It’s a talented list. It’s a varied list. There are eight pitchers represented, including a pair of lefties in Williamson and Abbott. There are just five outfielders on the list, while 7,439 shortstops were included, a situation that will undoubtedly sort itself out with some position changes down the road. Thank you all for your participation once again, and if you take issue with how the rankings unfurled, well, go yell at yourselves.

Pitchers and catchers report in exactly one week.

