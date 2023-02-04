Victor Acosta is the #20 prospect in the Cincinnati Reds system

Victor Acosta came to the Cincinnati Reds at last July’s trade deadline as the return from the San Diego Padres, a deal that sent future Silver Slugger winner Brandon Drury to the playoff-bound Friars. It seemed a rather great get for the Reds at the time, as Acosta was one of the prized signees of the Padres in a previous international signing window, and while he’s still a ways away from cracking into the Reds big-league lineup, there’s ample promise there, both with his glove and his bat.

It was that kind of talent that propelled him to the #20 spot in this year’s Red Reporter Community Prospect Rankings - that and your clicky votes, of course.

To round out the Top 25 here this year, we’re going to condense things just a bit. Rather than running individual vote-days for each spot, I’m going to open up a poll with a longer list of names and let it run for a couple of days, at the end awarding spots 21-25 to the players who garner the largest percentage of those votes.

Is it scientific? Probably not!

Is it a shortcut? At this point, yes, yes it absolutely is!

Will there be names left off the poll that you ultimately clamor for later on? Surely!

With that said, here’s a list of Reds farmhands I’ve scrounged up because I find them worthy of consideration at this juncture. It’s up to you to sort them out from here.

Bryce Hubbart, LHP - 22 years old

2022 at a glance: 3 H, ER, 6 BB, 12 K in 7.1 IP split between Arizona Complex League (ACL) and Daytona Tortugas (Florida State League)

Daniel Vellojin, C - 23 years old

2022 at a glance: .199/.327/.358 with 10 HR in 271 PA split between Daytona Tortugas (Class-A Florida State League, Dayton Dragons (High-A Midwest League), and Chattanooga Lookouts (AA Southern League); .292/.430/.597 with 12 HR in 193 PA in Dominican Winter League play

Austin Hendrick, OF - 22 years old

2022 at a glance: .217/.306/.433 with 21 HR, 16 SB in 109 PA split between Daytona Tortugas (Class-A Florida State League) and Dayton Dragons (High-A Midwest League)

Christian Roa, RHP - 24 years old

2022 at a glance: 3.56 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 10.1 K/9, 5.4 BB/9 in 91.0 IP split between Dayton Dragons (High-A Midwest League) and Chattanooga Lookouts (AA Southern League)

Ivan Johnson, IF - 24 years old

2022 at a glance: .261/.325/.428 with 4 HR in 197 PA with Chattanooga Lookouts (AA Southern League)

Ariel Almonte, OF - 19 years old

2022 at a glance: .286/.390/.493 with 6 HR in 164 PA in Arizona Complex League (ACL) play

Levi Stoudt, RHP - 25 years old

2022 at a glance: 4.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 8.4 K/9, 2.6 BB/9 in 111.0 IP split between Arkansas Travelers (AA Texas League), Chattanooga Lookouts (AA Southern League), and Louisville Bats (AAA International League)

Cade Hunter, C - 22 years old

2022 at a glance: .342/.449/.637 with 3 HR split between Arizona Complex League (ACL) and Daytona Tortugas (Class-A Florida State League)

Bryce Bonnin, RHP - 24 years old

2022 at a glance: 2.52 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 10.1 K/9, 4.3 BB/9 in 25.0 IP for Dayton Dragons (High-A Midwest League)

Steve Hajjar, RHP - 22 years old

2022 at a glance: 3.61 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 14.3 K/9, 5.5 BB/9 in 52.1 IP split between Florida Complex League Twins (FCL), Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Class-A Florida State League), and Dayton Dragons (High-A Midwest League)

Logan Tanner, C - 22 years old

2022 at a glance: .200/.329/.300 with 1 HR split between Arizona Complex League (ACL) and Daytona Tortugas (Class-A Florida State League)