Ways Kroger could sponsor the Cincinnati Reds for $5 million

We knew long ago that the 2023 Major League Baseball season would be one of change. We knew the shift was going to be severely restricted from its go-go days, and that the bases would be enlarged, too.

We also knew that teams would, for the first time, be able to wear patches on their uniforms from sponsors. Yesterday, we learned that the Cincinnati Reds would be partnering with logal übercompany Kroger, sporting a season-long patch in exchange for $5 million of Kroger’s überbucks.

We know that $5 million will likely be sent directly to payments for the gas, water, and electric bills at GABP, but here at Red Reporter we often turn to metaphors, similes, and comparisons to help relay things in a more consumable manner - especially on Fridays.

This Friday we have provided you with an incomplete list of ways that Kroger could fork over $5 million worth of goods to the Reds during the 2023 season in lieu of a mere patch on the sleeve, with some of those goods serving more of a purpose for a 26-man baseball roster than others.