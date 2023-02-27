 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cactus League, Game 3 - Cincinnati Reds vs. Texas Rangers

The battle for one entire cactus begins at 3:05 PM ET.

By Wick Terrell
Cincinnati Reds Workout Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Hunter Greene will make his 2023 Cactus League debut this afternoon opposite the Texas Rangers, and in doing so will hope to continue the run of form on which he finished his rookie season in 2022. You know, the form that saw him pitch to a 1.75 ERA and 2.12 FIP over his final 8 starts?

That’d be nice.

Greene’s outing will be televised, as Bally Sports Ohio has coverage of today’s game from Goodyear Stadium. Of course, you might not recognize much of what the Rangers are up to on the day, as they’ve announced a starting lineup (listed below) devoid of every single bit of their front-line lineup.

The Reds, on the other hand, are sending out a squad filled with plenty of players expected to log serious playing time early in 2023, so hopefully that translates well. The trio of righties stacked atop the lineup should, in theory, be ready to smash against lefty Rangers starter Martin Perez.

First pitch is set for 3:05 PM ET, and since it’s likely that Greene will only throw an inning, get there on time.

