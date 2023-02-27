Cactus League, Game 3 - Cincinnati Reds vs. Texas Rangers

Hunter Greene will make his 2023 Cactus League debut this afternoon opposite the Texas Rangers, and in doing so will hope to continue the run of form on which he finished his rookie season in 2022. You know, the form that saw him pitch to a 1.75 ERA and 2.12 FIP over his final 8 starts?

That’d be nice.

Hunter Greene, 100mph, 100mph and 101mph. ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/zBbMlMY2lf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 17, 2022

Greene’s outing will be televised, as Bally Sports Ohio has coverage of today’s game from Goodyear Stadium. Of course, you might not recognize much of what the Rangers are up to on the day, as they’ve announced a starting lineup (listed below) devoid of every single bit of their front-line lineup.

Rangers lineup for February 27 at Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/0g5sJT06a8 — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) February 27, 2023

The Reds, on the other hand, are sending out a squad filled with plenty of players expected to log serious playing time early in 2023, so hopefully that translates well. The trio of righties stacked atop the lineup should, in theory, be ready to smash against lefty Rangers starter Martin Perez.

First pitch is set for 3:05 PM ET, and since it’s likely that Greene will only throw an inning, get there on time.