Elly De La Cruz gets the start in today’s Cincinnati Reds Cactus League action

A star shortstop prospect of the Cincinnati Reds went 2 for 2 with a walk-off homer in the team’s Cactus League opener yesterday and no, we aren’t yet talking about Elly De La Cruz. Yesterday’s honor belongs to Matt McLain, one of the club’s bevy of likely future middle infielders who have shined as prospects to date, though today it’ll be Elly that gets his chance to make a mark on spring camp.

De La Cruz, the consensus top prospect in the Reds system and one of the most acclaimed farmhands anywhere in the minors, will play shortstop at first pitch in today’s Cactus League game between the Reds and San Francisco Giants. As MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon relayed (along with the complete travel roster and pitching options for the day), Elly will hit 6th.

Reds lineup/travel roster vs Giants at Scottsdale. pic.twitter.com/pw6aWMY9Xs — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) February 26, 2023

We’ll also get to see the spring debut for each of Jake Fraley, old friend Curt Casali, Spencer Steer, and TJ Friedl, among others. Luke Weaver, meanwhile, will make his first appearance in a Reds uniform since signing late in the winter as he looks for the inside-track to a spot in the team’s Opening Day rotation.

The game will be played in Scottsdale Stadium at the home of the Giants, with first pitch again slated for 3:05 PM ET. There will be no TV feed for this one, sadly, so you’ll have to listen to the exploits of Steer & Elly on radio, either via 700 WLW or through MLB.tv.