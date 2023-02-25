Matt McLain’s walk-off homer gives Reds a victory in Cactus League opener

Cactus League play began for the Cincinnati Reds in their home park in Goodyear on Saturday, and it ended with a boom. Former 1st round pick Matt McLain made sure of that, launching a walk-off homer in the Bottom of the 9th to give the Reds a 4-3 win over their rivels and park-mates the Cleveland Guardians.

It was a rope, too.

It was an up and down showing by the Reds, as one would expect from any club in their first action of the spring. Factor in the youth and inexperience in Reds camp - especially with Joey Votto, Nick Senzel, and Tejay Antone among those still sidelined - and it’s no surprise the Reds were stuck on just 2 hits late into the game. That picked up late, however, as the Reds scored in the Bottom of the 8th to tie the game before McLain’s 9th inning blast - his 2nd hit of the game.

The Reds will be back in action tomorrow, once again with a 3:05 PM ET start time. They’ll be taking on the San Francisco Giants in Scottsdale, though it appears the only coverage from either side will be of the radio variety. Luke Weaver will be on the bump for the Reds to begin things, and there’s a pretty, pretty good chance Elly De La Cruz will get a start after not playing at all today.