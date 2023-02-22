You really don’t think the Cincinnati Reds did enough in free agency this winter

Wil Myers might swat 30 homers this year! If he does, he’ll do it barehanded!

Curt Casali’s been here before, Luke Maile’s from around these parts, and Luke Weaver might get 30 starts for the club. That’s two Lukes! What more could you ask for?

Last week we asked you if the Cincinnati Reds had done enough in free agency over the winter because our overlords asked us to do so, and we’ve now officially got the results of that incredibly scientific poll. As it turns out, no, you don’t collectively think the Cincinnati Reds did enough in free agency over the winter despite the potential exploits of those players mentioned above, likely because the Reds a) dug themselves a hole far too deep to address merely via free agency and b) got outspent by almost all of their peers anyway.

Just 12% of you thought it was enough, and it remains unknown just how many of you voted that way because you were thinking ‘enough already’ with the entire thing. Keep in mind, of course, that the 12% here is comprised of a completely biased section of the fanbase that a) visits a blog like Red Reporter, b) agrees with enough of the vibe here that they signed up with a screen name and everything, and c) actually took the time to vote in this because they were so passionate. So, it’s skewed...but by how much, really?

Stay tuned for more occasional hivemind polls in the future!