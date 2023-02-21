Quick Tuesday links!

Over at The Athletic, Eno Sarris shined the spotlight on young MLB pitchers poised for breakouts in the upcoming 2023 campaign, and unsurprisingly a pair of hard-throwing righties on the Cincinnati Reds made the list. Of course, the list is littered with young NL Central hurlers, which is either a) an indication that the bulk of the division has gone cheap during rebuilds and is turning everything over to young arms, b) an indication the division is ripe with a fresh new wave of talent, or c) all of the above. Either way, if it all pans out the way Eno suggests, the Reds might have a helluva rotation and a difficult time putting up runs this year.

Also from The Athletic - C. Trent Rosecrans on Joey Votto’s new chess partner in the clubhouse.

From Reds.com - Mark Sheldon caught up with Elly De La Cruz, who’ll don jersey number 44 this spring in a move that’s certainly no coincidence, especially for those of us aging Reds fans who watched that number fly all over fields in ways we’ve rarely glimpsed before, or since.

Sheldon also caught up with new Red Kevin Newman who, I’ll admit, seems to be playing the ‘I’m probably about to lose my job and I’ll chip in any way I can if and when I do’ role pretty dang well already.

Over at FanGraphs, Nicklaus Gaut has been running through his fantasy rankings for the upcoming season, with his Top 50 starting pitchers list the most recent to drop. Hey! There are a couple Reds on the list! And some former Reds, too!

Finally, it appears the Milwaukee Beers are getting the old Reds outfield band back together, as they’ve inked a deal of the minor league variety with Tyler Naquin. He’ll join Jesse Winker on a club that will probably mash the heck out of the ball this year, often times at the expense of Reds pitching. Perhaps...