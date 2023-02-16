Reacts Survey - Did the Reds do enough in free agency?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Reds fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Wil Myers will undoubtedly sock a couple dozen dingers for the Cincinnati Reds this season, assuming he stays healthy and continues to rock the decidedly epic ‘no batting gloves’ look. Curt Casali, meanwhile, should provide some decent pop behind the dish, enough to let Tyler Stephenson’s bat stay in the lineup elsewhere more often. Luke Maile will provide the depth to even keep Casali in the lineup a bit more than on just catching days, while Luke Weaver seems poised to provide some rotation depth and/or long-man work from the bullpen.

That, in roughly 75 words, sums up the entirety of the offseason free-agent work done by the Reds, to date. Considering they went 62-100 last season, it’s honestly worth wondering if the club is merely hoping to use their one withdrawal option for this course and plan on revisiting the idea of competitive baseball again a year from now.

In a vacuum, the moves are good. No overpays, no blocking of younger prospects who need time and experience. The way this particular MLB Reacts survey is phrased, however, seems to be asking you to focus more on the short-term finality of things than the long-term goal that seems to be the sole focus of this particular franchise.

Vote accordingly!