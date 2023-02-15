Cincinnati Reds sign LHP Daniel Norris

The Cincinnati Reds have reached an agreement with free agent left-hander Daniel Norris, adding a veteran of nine big-league seasons to the mix. The team announced the news on Twitter earlier on Wednesday.

The #Reds have agreed to terms with LHP Daniel Norris on a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training. pic.twitter.com/X0veTrYCgA — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 15, 2023

Norris, 29, is a former 2nd round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays who has spent most of his big league career with the Detroit Tigers. He appeared in 41 games during the 2022 season - mostly with the Chicago Cubs before a return to Detroit - pitching to a 5.22 ERA in 58.2 IP spent almost exclusively as a reliever.

86 of his 208 career games at the big league level have come as a starting pitcher, however, so he’s certainly got that experience to be either a long man or rotation depth if need be, even if the overall results haven’t been too incredible. He’s the owner of a 4.71 ERA and 4.50 FIP in his career at the highest level.

Given the earlier news about the injuries facing the team’s bullpen, Norris will surely be in the mix to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster barring any further additions.