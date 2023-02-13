Walks Will Haunt

Pitchers and catchers are set to report to Goodyear, Arizona tomorrow, most of whom will be immediately donning Cincinnati Reds gear. Some won’t, at least not yet. Some might have gotten lost on the wrong side of the locker room in search of Cleveland Guardians gear. They’ll probably still log 20-90 IP for the Reds in 2023, however, and that’s something that’s going to be a topic of conversation sooner than later.

As for conversation, well, we’ve been long overdue for a revamp of the Red Reporter Podcast around these parts. A new name, a new host, a new network with which to pod and all. The slow and steady build towards that end began tonight when BK and Baseball Jones joined me to discuss the reboot, the podcast reboot, the general consensus of ‘who the hell are these Reds,’ and more. Fortunately, I remembered to tap the record button, and a podcast was reborn.

