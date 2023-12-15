Red is a dusty color, man. The Cincinnati Reds even know it, what with spending half the 2023 season wearing their black City Connect uniforms instead. If the Reds really want to tap into the newer generation of baseball fans, they should liven up that dusty team name.
On Fridays around here at Red Reporter, we list. In keeping with the tradition of merely using a color as the team name in the Queen City, here’s an incomplete list of colors to which the Cincinnati Reds could change their name, as sourced from the fine idiots at Crayola, Behr paints, Mother Nature, and The Internet:
Cincinnati Greens
Cincinnati English Vermillions
Cincinnati Gold Ochres
Cincinnati Burnt Siennas
Cincinnati Raw Umbers
Cincinnati Dead Salmons
Cincinnati Impulsive Purples
Cincinnati Nacho Cheeses
Cincinnati Celadons
Cincinnati Coqulecots
Cincinnati Zaffres
Cincinnati Drunk-Tank Pinks
Cincinnati Falus
Cincinnati Goose Turd Greens
Cincinnati Lusty Gallants
Cincinnati Periwinkles
Cincinnati Atomic Tangerines
Cincinnati Bad Boy Blues
Cincinnati Golden Rods
Cincinnati Mauves
Cincinnati Alaska Kodiak Bear Browns
Cincinnati Flavescents
Cincinnati Warm Muffins
Cincinnati Yankee Doodle Dandelions
Cincinnati Heliotropes
