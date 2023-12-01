MLB Winter Meetings Primer - What’s next for the Cincinnati Reds?

Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings begin next week, with Sunday the day that executives, agents, players, and representatives from the entire industry will convene at Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee to shape the future of the sport. Monday is technically when the ‘meetings’ begin, but the larger point is that the upcoming week usually represents the highest concentration of transactions of the entire offseason.

We may see Shohei Ohtani sign somewhere for a half a billion bucks, or more.

We may see the San Diego Padres trade superstar Juan Soto somewhere, be it to the New York Yankees or (hopefully) elsewhere.

We may see Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease traded, or see Tampa send Tyler Glasnow somewhere in a deal that’s a billion percent more realistic than this one proposed by The Athletic’s Leatherpants.

What happens between Sunday and Wednesday remains to be seen, but we do know the Winter Meetings will wrap as they always do - with the Rule 5 Draft taking place on Wednesday as exhausted agents and execs stumble in with their shirts untucked and their socks on inside-out.

For more on what to expect from these particular engagements, I’ve cobbled together some links from the experts on the topic: