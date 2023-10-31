 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dress like a Viking this Halloween!

All the cool kids are doing it!

By Wick Terrell
Erik Thorvaldsson was Erik The Red, after all. Not Erik the Blue Jay, Erik the White Sock, or Erik the Marlin.

The Cincinnati Reds socked 198 homers during the course of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and they donned a Viking helmet and cape to celebrate each and every one of them. Joey Votto sure as hell did!

You can get yourself a fresh print of that shirt from our friends at BreakingT here, by the way. Or, since it’s actually Halloween, you could go grab a handy Viking helmet and cape, a Cincinnati Reds Votto jersey, and go parade around the town as if you were the man himself celebrating a Hall of Fame round-tripper.

You could also dress up as a pine tree, a vintage Hudepohl ‘glass can’ beer bottle, or a Gold Star chili cheese coney. Or you could do like me and dress up as a tiger for the second consecutive year because that’s what your toddler daughter insists you be.

But, be a Viking if you can.

