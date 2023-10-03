It’s a full-slate baseball day as the MLB Playoffs begin without the Reds

We sure spent a lot of time getting worked up for an 80-loss team whose starting rotation boasted an ERA worsted by only the lowly Colorado Rockies and Oakland Athletics, didn’t we?

Anyway, while the Cincinnati Reds play golf during the first week of their offseason, the MLB Playoffs begin in earnest this afternoon. ESPN.com’s Jeff Passan has a handy, pocket-sized tweet about today’s action, so I’ll embed that here for your perusal:

The next 72 hours are some of the best on the baseball calendar. Today:



Rangers at Rays, 3p, ABC (Montgomery vs. Glasnow)



Blue Jays at Twins, 4:30p, ESPN (Gausman vs. Lopez)



D-backs at Brewers, 7p, ESPN2 (Pfaadt vs. Burnes)



Marlins at Phillies, 8p, ESPN (Luzardo vs. Wheeler) — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 3, 2023

Rangers/Rays! Jays/Twins!

Snakes/Beers! Fish/Fills!

Frankly, I was hoping we’d get a matchup of former Reds in the Toronto/Minnesota game with Kevin Gausman sharing the bump with Sonny Gray, but it appears that’s not going to happen. Speaking of those two, MLB.com’s Mike Petriello has them finishing 2nd and 3rd in the American League Cy Young Award race (even though he doesn’t have a vote on said award this year):

I don't have awards votes this year, but they're due today, and if I did, they'd look like this. A few thoughts..



NL MVP: Betts had a great case when he led Acuña in OPS/WAR a few weeks back, but when that went away, so did his best argument



AL MVP: 3-5 basically tied



Ah, starting pitching. Must be nice!

Enjoy the full day of baseball, folks.