An incomplete list of players the Cincinnati Reds should sign this winter

We detailed earlier in the week how the frugality hat donned by the Cincinnati Reds over the last year and a half has them in a position to enter 2024 with a payroll near the bottom of all Major League Baseball teams.

Do I think they’ll push the lower limits of the spectrum just to do it? No!

Do I think they’ll end up actively trying to cut costs even further than the deep, deep cuts they’ve already deployed? No!

Do I think they’ll suddenly use their gigantic amount of freed-up payroll relative to previous windows to suddenly spend a billion bucks on free agents this winter? No!

That said, I do think they’re going to spend a little bit here and there to finally augment the young, talented club they put together throughout this roster destruction and Phoenix-rising. Maybe it’ll be in the form of a right-handed outfield bat, a hitter in the mold of Tommy Pham or Wil Myers who can actually, y’know, hit for the Reds this time. Maybe it’ll be in the form of some back-end relief help, a lockdown bullpen arm to complement Alexis Diaz, Tejay Antone, & Co. Maybe it’ll be a starting pitcher, even!

With that in mind, and with it being Friday - on which day we list around here - here’s an incomplete list of players I think are both a) in the Reds spending wheelhouse and b) worthy of throwing a wad of cash at to be a Cincinnati Red for 2024 (and a little bit beyond):