Are you ready for some baseball?! It’s Monday Night Baseball!

It’s a rock ‘em, sock ‘em slate of sports tonight, with games from both the American League Championship Series and National League Championship Series set to grace your televisions!

First up, the Texas Rangers will try to seize a commanding 2-0 lead over Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS. Nathan Eovaldi will toe the rubber for the upstart Rangers opposite lefty Framber Valdez, and my best guess is that the 2-0 victory we saw in Game 1 by Texas will be eclipsed by an offensive barrage the likes of which would make jealous Az-Zahir Hakim and The Greatest Show on Turf.

In the nightcap, the NLCS will begin between a pair of clubs that nobody really expected to be there aside from the thousands of folks who bet on them to do just that. Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies will play host to Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks, with pending Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll taking on a Bryce Harper who is looking to punch his ticket to Cooperstown by taking home a World Series crown this year.

Is that too much of an exaggeration? Nah. Harper’s career to-date with a World Series crown and even an escalated decline gets him in The Hall. I still expect much more from him, though, and this would certainly be a crowning achievement.

Anyway, the ALCS gets underway on FOX/FS1 at 4:37 PM ET, while the NLCS will be on TBS starting at 8:07 PM ET. Why they still start 7 minutes after they should is a question for TV executives everywhere given that we’re in an age of streaming anyway, so I’ll defer those questions to them.

Go baseball! On a Monday night!