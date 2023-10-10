Sonny Gray, Kyle Farmer take on Dusty Baker in ALDS Game 3 in Minnesota

Kyle Farmer is not in the starting lineup for the Minnesota Twins as they prepare for Game 3 of their American League Division Series against Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros. Surely the plan is for him to come off the bench for the Twins and sock a homer for them somewhere along the way - homering in the playoffs is just what Kyle Farmer does these days, after all.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Twins in the afternoon affair, with first pitch slated for 4:07 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins and Astros are locked at 1-1 in the series entering play today, while the other half of the ALDS - the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles - has Baltimore firmly on the ropes down 0-2. Nathan Eovaldi will toe the rubber for Texas as they attempt to sweep away the #1 seed in the AL at their home in Globe Life Field later, while Dean Kremer will look to stem that tide. First pitch of that one is scheduled for 8:03 PM ET.

Both games will be televised by FOX. Enjoy your baseball fix!