 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Times when Jonathan India baseballed right out of his helmet

A Friday List

By Wick Terrell
/ new
Washington Nationals v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

We’re probably sleeping on Jonathan India heading into the 2023 Cincinnati Reds season. The 2021 Rookie of the Year in the National League burst out of the gate with a ~4 WAR season, and it was only a series of hamstring injuries that cut that production to near nil last season.

If his legs are back under him, his dynamism returns. His range at 2B returns. His ability to turn singles into doubles becomes paramount again, and - most importantly - his ability to enter every scenario with that extra bit of aggression and confidence is again his calling card.

What happens when we get that? Well, we get the chance to see him run clear out of his helmet.

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Just look at it. It’s waving to us.

Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK
MLB: Game Two-Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Almost there!

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We have liftoff!

Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC
MLB: APR 14 Reds at Dodgers

An oldie, but goodie!

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 26 Auburn at Florida Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
MLB: JUN 14 Reds at Brewers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
MLB: JUN 06 Reds at Cardinals Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
MLB: AUG 15 Reds at Phillies Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
MLB: AUG 06 Reds at Brewers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rest assured, this is just a tiny sample of the numerous times the 2021 Rookie of the Year has baseballed clean out of his headwear. What’s so glorious about it, I should add, is that it’s indicative of a time in which he was bustin’ tail around the bases with such fervor that gravity could no longer contain that beautiful mop. That flow can only be asked to hold its breath for so long, y’know?

Here’s to a 2023 where Jonny gets to let that lettuce fly as often as possible.

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...