Times when Jonathan India baseballed right out of his helmet

We’re probably sleeping on Jonathan India heading into the 2023 Cincinnati Reds season. The 2021 Rookie of the Year in the National League burst out of the gate with a ~4 WAR season, and it was only a series of hamstring injuries that cut that production to near nil last season.

If his legs are back under him, his dynamism returns. His range at 2B returns. His ability to turn singles into doubles becomes paramount again, and - most importantly - his ability to enter every scenario with that extra bit of aggression and confidence is again his calling card.

What happens when we get that? Well, we get the chance to see him run clear out of his helmet.

Just look at it. It’s waving to us.

Almost there!

We have liftoff!

An oldie, but goodie!

Rest assured, this is just a tiny sample of the numerous times the 2021 Rookie of the Year has baseballed clean out of his headwear. What’s so glorious about it, I should add, is that it’s indicative of a time in which he was bustin’ tail around the bases with such fervor that gravity could no longer contain that beautiful mop. That flow can only be asked to hold its breath for so long, y’know?

Here’s to a 2023 where Jonny gets to let that lettuce fly as often as possible.