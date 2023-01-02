Community Prospect Rankings loom!

If there’s one thing we have to be excited about the Cincinnati Reds, it’s the not-yet Cincinnati Reds.

It’s the Louisville Reds. The Chattanooga Reds. The Dayton and Daytona Reds, with apologies to their usual mascots. It’s the future of the organization that has our full attention. Such is the nature of a team that chooses to only focus on one aspect of its business at a time.

Anyway, the farm is stocked. It’s chock full of top-tier prospects poised to make the coming years insanely more enjoyable than the current ones. That means that this year’s Red Reporter Community Prospect Rankings just might be as interesting as they’ve been in over a decade!

The plan is to get started with voting in one week, with voting on the #1 prospect in the organization set for Thursday, January 5th. That means we’ll get to wrap this week with a Friday hype video for the top chap on the farm, and we’ll let voting for the highly contested #2 spot in the organization last throughout the weekend. Then, beginning Monday the 9th, we’ll unveil your voting results five days a week until we finish.

Of course, all of this depends on you, the coveted voters. Set your schedules! Tune in early! Vote daily to make this something slightly resembling as fine of a science as we can construct using the SBN/Vox CMS! Help us chart and rank the Top 20 prospects in the Cincinnati Reds system for the 2023 season this month!