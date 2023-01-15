Cincinnati Reds sign Venezuelan catching prospect Alfredo Duno

Though the concept of the Cincinnati Red signing big-time catching prospect Alfredo Duno has been out there for quite some time, today’s the day that concept becomes a reality. The annual international signing period for Major League clubs begins today, and reports from MLB Pipeline and MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez indicate the Reds have finally signed the now 17 year old catching phenom.

The Reds have agreed to terms with Venezuelan catcher Alfredo Duno, No. 4 on the Top 50 International Prospects list.



Duno, who’s already 6’3” and 220 lbs, owns impressive pop with a still-developing bat, but runs very well for a catcher to go along with impressive glovework. That all comes with an arm that’s viewed very much as a plus tool, too, and that combo from a player who plays behind the plate is why he’s been ranked at (or near) the top of this entire international class.

El Emergente has reported Duno’s signing bonus of $3.1 million, though that’s not been confirmed elsewhere as of yet. The Reds have not yet announced the signing, either, nor the amount - their overall bonus pool for this signing period sits at $6,366,900, per Baseball America.

We’ll have more information on Duno when the signing is confirmed!