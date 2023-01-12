Cincinnati Reds make signing of OF Henry Ramos official

You’ve heard of Heliot Ramos, right? Former 1st round draft pick, consensus Top 100 overall prospect for years running, just made a cameo big league debut last season?

The Cincinnati Reds did not acquire him from the San Francisco Giants, but they did sign his brother!

The #Reds have signed OF Henry Ramos to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training. pic.twitter.com/mXZuTW47ua — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 12, 2023

Henry Ramos is more than 7 years older than his brother, Heliot, and comes to the Reds on a minor league deal after an injury-plagued year plying his trade in the KBO. Prior to that stint, he’d worked his way through the minor league systems of the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks, with the final club on that list giving him his first (and only, to date) cup of coffee at the big league level.

That 55 PA sample in the bigs didn’t go so well with Arizona, as he hit just .200/.255/.300 with a lone homer socked during the 2021 season. A subsequent DFA followed, that led to his KBO foray, and back to the market he went as the 2023 season loomed.

Ramos, who’ll be 31 in April, has swatted the ball at AAA quite well - he’s a .297/.350/.471 hitter in 1373 PA at that level in his career. That paired with his switch-hitting ability and a glove that can play all across the outfield is likely what led the Reds to bring him in as some outfield depth with this deal.

Welcome to the fold, Henry.