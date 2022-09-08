9th inning comeback leads Cincinnati Reds to series victory over Chicago Cubs in Wrigley

The Cincinnati Reds have lost 80 games so far this season and are in 4th place in the National League’s Central Division.

The Chicago Cubs have lost 80 games so far this season and are in 3rd place in the National League’s Central Division.

Things have never been tighter in the race for the most mediocre of accomplishments in baseball’s senior circuit this year, with the Reds comeback victory over Chicago on Thursday afternoon drawing the teams even in the loss column. Jonathan India singled in Alejo Lopez to give the Reds a 4-3 lead in the Top of the 9th after Lopez had tripled in the first run of the inning, and that was what it took to turn the tables once again in a game that had see-sawed throughout.

Chicago, unfortunately, has already put wins number 56 and 57 in their ledger so far this season, topping Cincinnati’s current 55 win total. So, the race for third place will have to wait for a few additional days.

Luis Cessa was rather excellent in his start today for the Reds, by the way. He fanned 8 against nary a walk in 5.2 IP, allowing 3 H and a pair of runs on a day when CF TJ Friedl was completely lost in the sun chasing fly balls around.

The Reds will travel up the road to Milwaukee next and will begin a three-game weekend series at the park we still call Miller Park tomorrow evening. Someone will pitch. Someone else will pitch, too, since that’s just how this works.