Aristides Aquino might homer twice again today, Cubs might lose their 80th game of the season

Aristides Aquino socked a pair of homers against the Chicago Cubs yesterday, in doing so leading the Cincinnati Reds to a win in the second game of their series in Wrigley.

Look, we know the Aquino story by now. He’s got the ability to pop up and whack the living soul out of baseballs every now and then, with weeks-long slumber sandwiched around those bursts. But in a season in which winning games has meant absolutely nothing (as it’s absolutely barely happened), it’s at least cool to see the good bursts when they actually happen. If it happens again today, for the record, it could well lead the Reds to a series victory, one that would serve the Chicago Cubs their 80th loss of the 2022 season.

The Reds, as things stand prior to the first pitch today, also have 80 losses on their 2022 ledger. Isn’t that special?

Anyway, it’ll be Luis Cessa on the bump again as a starter for the Reds this afternoon, with coverage only over at YouTube for whatever reason. Let’s just hope he keeps his 4.09 ERA since moving into the rotation and not the 7.20 FIP he’s owned in that short spell.

The Cubs will start a pitcher, too, I’m sure. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

Reds Lineup

Cessa on the bump for the finale!



: YouTube



Cubs Lineup