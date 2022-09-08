Farmers Only - A LF named Dunn walked, struck out, and socked a homer on the Cincinnati farm

Notes from a busy Wednesday on the Cincinnati Reds farm...
Columbus Clippers 10, Louisville Bats 1 (AAA)
That’s disgusting. Revolting. Expected, but revolting. Michael De Leon swatted a solo homer for Louisville’s only run of the game, and Levi Stoudt was off the injured list and on the mound for the start, which was good - he walked a pair in his lone IP, but at least looked to be healthy again. The only other tidbit of note was Matt Reynolds picking up a pair of hits on rehab as he continues to be the Jeff Keppinger of Jack Hannahans.
The Bats are 25 games under .500.
Chattanooga Lookouts 3, Birmingham Barons 0 (AA)
Christian Roa was absolutely brilliant in what was his best start as a professional (so far). He fired 6.0 scoreless, 1-hit innings, allowing just a lone walk while fanning 8 Barons on 77 efficient pitches. That’ll do from the former 2nd round pick, who’s finally rounding into the kind of form that made him an early darling in the short-lived Spincinnati days. Mike Siani had a pair of walks, a pair of hits (one a triple, one a double), swiped his 46th bag of the season, and drove in a trio in a busy day at the plate, while Elly De La Cruz had a hit and a walk and a steal of his own.
The Lookouts are 14 games under .500.
Dayton Dragons 5, Lansing Lugnuts 4 (High-A)
Dayton’s insurance run in the Top of the 9th proved large as Lansing rallied for a pair of runs in the Bottom of the 9th, and that’s how this one ended a 1-run win for Dayton. Math! Michel Triana doubled and tripled and drove in a pair, Noelvi “For Vendetta” Marte singled and swiped a bag, Rece “57”Hinds socked a towering double off the LF wall, Austin Hendrick walked twice and scored twice, and that’s about as much box score reading as I can sandwich into one run-on sentence.
The Dragons are somehow 5 games over .500.
Daytona Tortugas 9, Tampa Tarpons 8 (Single-A) (F/10)
Daytona picked up the walk-off victory in extras in this one, presumably as a gifted runner on 2B waltzed across the plate to the bewilderment of anyone who only watched the first 99.7 percent of baseball history. Edwin Arroyo is finally coming around a bit, and he had a right nice 3-hit game that included a double, a stolen bag, a ribbie, and a pair of runs scored. He’s 10 for his last 33 with 4 XBH in that time, which is decidedly better than he was to begin his Cincinnati farm career. A Reds LF named Dunn walked, struck out, and hit a homer in this one for old time’s sake.
The Tortugas are 22 games under .500.
