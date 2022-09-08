Farmers Only - A LF named Dunn walked, struck out, and socked a homer on the Cincinnati farm

Notes from a busy Wednesday on the Cincinnati Reds farm...

That’s disgusting. Revolting. Expected, but revolting. Michael De Leon swatted a solo homer for Louisville’s only run of the game, and Levi Stoudt was off the injured list and on the mound for the start, which was good - he walked a pair in his lone IP, but at least looked to be healthy again. The only other tidbit of note was Matt Reynolds picking up a pair of hits on rehab as he continues to be the Jeff Keppinger of Jack Hannahans.

The Bats are 25 games under .500.

Christian Roa was absolutely brilliant in what was his best start as a professional (so far). He fired 6.0 scoreless, 1-hit innings, allowing just a lone walk while fanning 8 Barons on 77 efficient pitches. That’ll do from the former 2nd round pick, who’s finally rounding into the kind of form that made him an early darling in the short-lived Spincinnati days. Mike Siani had a pair of walks, a pair of hits (one a triple, one a double), swiped his 46th bag of the season, and drove in a trio in a busy day at the plate, while Elly De La Cruz had a hit and a walk and a steal of his own.

The Lookouts are 14 games under .500.

Dayton’s insurance run in the Top of the 9th proved large as Lansing rallied for a pair of runs in the Bottom of the 9th, and that’s how this one ended a 1-run win for Dayton. Math! Michel Triana doubled and tripled and drove in a pair, Noelvi “For Vendetta” Marte singled and swiped a bag, Rece “57”Hinds socked a towering double off the LF wall, Austin Hendrick walked twice and scored twice, and that’s about as much box score reading as I can sandwich into one run-on sentence.

The Dragons are somehow 5 games over .500.

Daytona picked up the walk-off victory in extras in this one, presumably as a gifted runner on 2B waltzed across the plate to the bewilderment of anyone who only watched the first 99.7 percent of baseball history. Edwin Arroyo is finally coming around a bit, and he had a right nice 3-hit game that included a double, a stolen bag, a ribbie, and a pair of runs scored. He’s 10 for his last 33 with 4 XBH in that time, which is decidedly better than he was to begin his Cincinnati farm career. A Reds LF named Dunn walked, struck out, and hit a homer in this one for old time’s sake.

The Tortugas are 22 games under .500.