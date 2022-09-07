Spencer Steer gets first start at second as Reds look to level series against Cubs

Since homering as part of a 3-hit debut, it’s been a bit more calm for Cincinnati Reds rookie Spencer Steer. He’s the owner of just a lone hit since that day, a double yesterday in what’s admittedly still just his fourth big league game.

Perhaps it seems as if he’s been around a bit longer already due to where he’s been used, however, as he’s already seen time at 3B, 1B, and as the team’s DH. Today, he’ll slide over to 2B to get a start and give Jonathan India the chance to DH for the day, showing just how versatile the Reds believe he can be for them both now and in the future.

Infield versatility might well end up a big part of how the Reds form their next decent lineup, for the record, as they’ve acquired roughly a half-dozen shortstops as part of this rebuild alongside shortstop Elly De La Cruz and shortstop Matt McLain - with Jose Barrero maybe, just maybe, still an option in the infield somewhere, too. It looks as if Steer is going to get a look just about everywhere as the Reds get ready for that.

That’s the fun part about tonight’s 7:40 PM ET game, at least. There’s also the aspect that Mike Minor is going to start again and that the bullpen will likely get a good shot at further blowing the score wide open, something they capitalized on greatly last night.

Steer & Co. will get a chance to go after Chicago rookie Javier Assad, at least, and hopefully they’ll do enough thumping to make it a worthwhile barnburner.

Go team.

Reds Lineup

Spencer Steer gets his first big league start at 2B!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/lrTDYhOpJf — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 7, 2022

