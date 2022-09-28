Reds hit 27th rock-bottom of season in walk-off, series-sweeping loss to Pirates

Despite a 2-run homer by Kyle Farmer and a back-to-back solo job by Jake Fraley in the Top of the 9th, the Cincinnati Reds were once again felled by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. The 4-3 loss - one of the walk-off variety after Pittsburgh plated the Manfred Man in the Bottom of the 10th - meant the Reds were swept by the last place Pirates, too.

Maybe it’s not worse than the 3-22 start. Maybe it’s not worse than Phil Castellini telling us just how little he thinks of us. Maybe it’s not worse than losing Tyler Stephenson, or Joey Votto, or any of the other Reds who’ve spent months on the injured list. Maybe it’s not worse than having the entire team traded away to save coin.

Maybe it isn’t, but it sure feels as damning.

That the Reds got 6.0 IP of 3 ER ball from Luis Cessa, the reliever thrust into a starting role courtesy of copious injuries and consistent ineptitude, might well be the lone true silver lining in this, another miserable loss. Cessa has filled the role admirably, to be quite honest, despite it not being at all what he’s done daily as a professional. Still, it wasn’t enough as the Reds offense fell completely flat for the first 8 innings against a guy who entered play today with a 5.95 ERA, 5.29 FIP, and 1.49 WHIP in 104.1 IP so far on the season.

That’s Bryse Wilson of whom I speak, by the way. Of the 143 MLB pitchers who entered play today having logged at least 90 IP so far this season, only Mike Minor (/waves) and Patrick Corbin had a higher ERA.

Farmer gets the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game for his homer, his grit, and his general generallyness.

It’s an off-day tomorrow, mercifully, before the Reds and Chicago Cubs waylay one another for 6 games to finish the season.