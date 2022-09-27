Reds vs. Pirates, a matchup for the ages

Cincinnati’s quest for a 4th place finish in the National League Central took a dent on Monday evening, as the Pittsburgh Pirates thumped thoroughly the Reds to an 8-3 tune. Oneil Cruz had a 4-hit day, the Cincinnati bullpen did Cincinnati bullpen things, and the end result was the Pirates creeping to within 3.0 games of the Reds for the prize of 4th in this, the greatest division in baseball history.

Hunter Greene will be tasked with righting the Cincinnati ship, as he gets the start tonight looking to buzz a few 103 mph heaters past the bats of the Bucs. That’s something he’s done with aplomb since returning from his stint on the injured list, as he’s fanned 19 against just 3 walks in 11.0 IP over a pair of starts - starts in which he yielded just 2 total runs.

The Reds will be tasked with tackling Pirates starter Mitch Keller, who to this day I am still convinced is this guy:

First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET as teams across the vaunted NL Central race to bump up their start time by 5 minute increments to start earlier and earlier than their peers.

Reds Lineup

Hunter Greene gets the ball for game two of three.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/Z4bxYTRyzQ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 27, 2022

Pirates Lineup