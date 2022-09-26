Another classic September series between the Reds and Pirates, just what we’ve all been waiting for

The Cincinnati Reds have not yet won their 63rd game of this, the 2022 Major League Baseball season, meaning that a 100 loss season is still in the cards for them. Technically speaking, nothing but losses for the remainder of this schedule could render them with 102, which would be the most losses in any single season in the history of the franchise.

Alongside them for the ride to 100 is the Pittsburgh Pirates, who with 97 - greater than the Reds 93 at the moment - are currently setting the pace for austerity within the National League Central once again. Naturally, when playoff races and chases are heating up around the continent, it’s these two who will be matched against one another to begin this, the penultimate week of the MLB schedule.

Chase Anderson, who is a Red these days, will get yet another placeholder start for Cincinnati tonight in PNC Park, a truly lovely place to observe at least one decent team playing baseball on most occasions. Roansy Contreras, meanwhile, will do the starting for the hosts between bridges Fort Duquesne and Roberto Clemente.

First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET, which you already know since it’s been seared into your personal schedules for months ahead of time due to its importance and prime-time viewing opportunity.

Go team.

Reds Lineup

6-game roadtrip starts off in Pittsburgh.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/mx6mbykW46 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 26, 2022

Pirates Lineup