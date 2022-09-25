Cincinnati Reds aim for the non-sweep in Sunday series finale vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Nick Lodolo is good, has been good, and will be great. For the Cincinnati Reds, it sure would be cool if he can find a way to be world-beating on Sunday to help them stave off the Milwaukee Brewers and avoid being swept, at home, in a four-game series.

It’s been a rough series for the Reds so far, with Milwaukee having thoroughly thumped them in their own quest to sneak into the playoffs. Their wins so far this weekend have eeked them to just 1.5 games back of the final National League Wild Card spot, and surely that will be on their minds today as they look to rough up Cincinnati’s prized lefty starter.

It’ll be on the right shoulder of Freddy Peralta to keep the Reds off the scoreboard today, something he is very adept at doing against any and all teams.

First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

Reds Lineup

Series finale against the Brewers.



Series finale against the Brewers.

Brewers Lineup