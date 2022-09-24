Cincinnati Reds continue matriculation through schedule with Saturday showdown vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds played yesterday, and the Cincinnati Reds lost yesterday. Such has been the story oh-so-often for them this season, as yesterday’s loss saw them slip to just 59-92 on the season, inching them desperately close to a) just the second 100 loss season in franchise history and b) to the franchise-record 101 losses during the 1982 season.

Good times, folks. Luis Castillo just signed a bargain-bin contract extension with the Seattle Mariners, too.

Good, good times.

Graham Ashcraft is back, at least, and that’s the actual good news. The rookie righty and his heavy heat will get a pair of big league starts to wrap the season, and all signs point to him being a vital cog in the rotation both now and going forward. Hopefully he picks up where he left off earlier and finishes strong.

All Ashcraft will be tasked with doing tonight is going toe to toe with the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, as Corbin Burnes takes the bump for the Beers.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET, so don’t miss it! Watch it all! Soak it all in! It’s Reds baseball, baby!

Reds Lineup

Graham returns to the hill!



Brewers Lineup